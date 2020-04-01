Schools Closed Until Next Academic Year

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Governor Kemp announced that he would issue a state wide shelter in place order to be effective Friday and last through April 13th.
The Governor also signed an order closing all public schools for the remainder of this academic year.
Governor Kemp stated, “I want to encourage my fellow Georgians to hang in there. I know you’re tired of this, but we must first overcome the obstacles in our path.”
Essential businesses will remain open.
No comments:
Post a Comment