Friday COVID-19 Report

61% of the cases are in the age group of 18 to 59, 35% are in the 60 and over group.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 1,364, Dougherty county has the highest number of deaths with 67.
Spalding county has reported four deaths, two males age 73 and 84 with underlying health issues and a 50 year old male and an 81 year old female. Monroe county has reported one death, a 77 year old male with underlying health issues.
Taylor county has reported two deaths, an 83 and a 60 year old female with underlying health issues. Talbot county has reported one death, a 74 year old male with underlying health issues.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
47
0
Pike
15
0
Spalding
60
4
Lamar
15
0
Monroe
12
1
Butts
27
0
Meriwether
18
0
Talbot
9
1
Taylor
6
2
Crawford
3
0
Coweta
90
2
Fayette
92
4
Unknown
1,246
5
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at noon and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
