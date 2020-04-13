Thomaston Area Struck By Tornado

The National Weather Service has tracked a large tornado with winds estimated at about 150 mph that formed in the vicinity of Big Lazer Wildlife Management Area in Talbot county and moved through Upson county hitting near the Lincoln Park area of town before moving on to the east out near US 74.
Upson Emergency Management is working the impacted area searching for victims and positioning crews to clear downed trees that are blocking roadways.
Cell phone service has been disrupted in some sections of town.
The tornado watch for the area has been lifted as the system moved farther to the east.
Damage assessments will not be undertaken until after daylight.
WTGA has personnel on the scene and will update this as more information becomes available.
