Sunday, April 12, 2020

Per Capita Concentration Of COVID-19

The Georgia Department of Health released new data on Sunday, the map below reflects the information contained in a story posted last week by WTGA on the high concentration of confirmed cases along the US-19 corridor from Spalding county to Thomas county.

Upson county is included in the highest per capita number of cases in the state.
































Rate indicates the number of cases among Georgia residents per 100,000 population using 2019 Census data projections as the denominator. Rates for counties with fewer than 5 cases may not be accurate and are not presented in this report.
