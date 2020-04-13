GORDON ST. PLANS VIRTUAL SPRING COMMENCEMENT

Spring graduates for Gordon State College received information recently regarding a virtual ceremony scheduled on the original date of graduation, May 15 at 9 a.m. Graduates will be recognized online and the ceremony will be accessible to the families and friends of the graduates. An on-campus ceremony is also planned for these students to walk across the stage to receive their diploma on August 9, pending CDC guidelines for the Coronavirus group gatherings have been lifted.
Last month, university officials announced spring graduation ceremonies at all 26 schools in the University System of Georgia are cancelled. In the days since, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs C. Jeffery Knighton said the college received a number of comments and suggestions for alternative ways to celebrate graduates.
President Kirk A Nooks said, “As we move though this global health challenge, we needed to find an alternative way to celebrate the achievements of Highlander Nation. We also acknowledge that this global crisis could impact them landing a job upon graduation or upend their plans for graduate school. Our commitment to them will not end after May 2020.”
The virtual commencement will be online, accessible to family and friends of the graduates. Gordon will also send each graduate a program of the event to share with family and friends.
“While circumstances may not allow us to celebrate your accomplishments in the traditional sense in May, we still want to give you the recognition and accolades that you deserve,” Knighton said. “The past few weeks have been challenging for all of us, and we share your sadness and disappointment in not being able to hold a commencement ceremony on campus this spring. Please know that we are here for you and are committed to your success.”
The virtual service in May will recognize each graduate individually with a personalized slide and each graduate’s name will be read, just as it would happen in the original ceremony. As part of the virtual ceremony, Gordon requested each student to submit a photo and encouraged them to wear their official regalia or formal attire
