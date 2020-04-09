COVID-19 Creates US-19 Hotspot

The impact of the COVID-19 virus has hit many areas with both a health and economic impact not seen in over a century. High density metro areas and their crowded suburbs have been the epicenter of the pandemic thus far.
Georgia is one of the few exceptions though as the US-19 corridor from Griffin to Thomasville has recorded many more cases than most rural areas. The ten county corridor as of 7 pm Thursday had 1,769 positive test results with 109 deaths attributed to the virus.
That is over 16% of the confirmed cases and over 26% of the deaths statewide.
The vast majority of the cases have been between Sumter county, through Lee and Doughtery to Mitchell county but the numbers have consistently increased over the past week for the entire corridor.
The Albany area has been especially hard hit and local officials attribute the rapid spread of the virus to a funeral held in February that drew a large number of out of town attendees. Within a month the number of cases skyrocketed and the number of deaths in the county now lead the state.
Local and state officials urge the public to follow the social distancing guidelines and avoid gatherings of more than 10 people to slow the spread of the virus. Wear a protective mask if you must leave your home and wash your hands often.
