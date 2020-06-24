Wednesday COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported today is 1,703. The mortality rate is 3.89%.
Monroe reported 1 death.
Upson county reported 13 new cases, Pike 2, Spalding 8, Lamar 7, Meriwether 5, Fayette 6 and Coweta 30.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 7,036, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 302.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
341
43
Pike
86
3
Spalding
361
32
Lamar
102
6
Monroe
139
16
Butts
254
33
Meriwether
165
2
Talbot
65
2
Taylor
26
2
Crawford
39
0
Coweta
599
15
Fayette
305
16
Unknown
1,406
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
