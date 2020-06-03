South Metro's News Leader
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
BEN MILLER JR. SWORN IN SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE
WEDNESDAY AT THE STATE CAPITAL, GOVERNOR BRIAN KEMP CONDUCTED SWEARING-IN CEREMONIES FOR GRIFFIN JUDICIAL CIRCUIT SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE BEN MILLER JR. AND THE CIRCUIT'S FIRST FEMALE DISTRICT ATTORNEY, MARIE GREENE BRODER.
