BEN MILLER JR. SWORN IN SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE

 WEDNESDAY    AT THE  STATE CAPITAL,  GOVERNOR  BRIAN KEMP  CONDUCTED SWEARING-IN  CEREMONIES  FOR  GRIFFIN  JUDICIAL CIRCUIT  SUPERIOR  COURT JUDGE  BEN MILLER JR.  AND THE  CIRCUIT'S  FIRST FEMALE  DISTRICT ATTORNEY, MARIE GREENE BRODER.

