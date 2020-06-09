Tuesday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.29%.
Upson, Lamar, Spalding, Monroe, Butts and Coweta all reported one additional death.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 4,925, and the highest number of deaths with 272.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
290
36
Pike
64
3
Spalding
301
22
Lamar
76
4
Monroe
124
12
Butts
253
25
Meriwether
110
2
Talbot
43
2
Taylor
23
2
Crawford
31
0
Coweta
474
10
Fayette
254
15
Unknown
1,291
1
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
