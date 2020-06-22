Monday COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported today is 1,227. The mortality rate is 4.02%.
Upson county reported 4 new cases, Meriwether 5, Lamar 4, Spalding 3 and Fayette 12.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 6,407, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 304.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
323
43
Pike
81
3
Spalding
343
31
Lamar
91
6
Monroe
137
15
Butts
247
32
Meriwether
154
2
Talbot
62
2
Taylor
26
2
Crawford
36
0
Coweta
554
14
Fayette
292
16
Unknown
1,792
1
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
