Thursday COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported today is 1,714. The mortality rate is 3.86%.
Fayette reported 1 death and 9 new cases.
Upson county reported 2 new cases, Pike 1, Spalding 4, Lamar 5.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 7,223, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 309.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
343
43
Pike
87
3
Spalding
365
32
Lamar
107
6
Monroe
142
16
Butts
260
33
Meriwether
167
2
Talbot
66
2
Taylor
27
2
Crawford
39
0
Coweta
600
15
Fayette
314
17
Unknown
1,341
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
