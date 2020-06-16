MAN SHOOTS HIMSELF AFTER STANDOFF WITH TPD

On Monday, June 15, 2020, at approximately 6:50pm Officers from the Thomaston Police Department responded to a disturbance call in reference to a man armed with a gun at 201 Springdale Drive. When the first officer arrived, there were shots fired from the back of the residence. The initial officer requested additional units to the scene. Upon their arrival the officers encountered an uncooperative white male identified as James Redd, Jr. who was armed with a hand gun. This was the second call to this location on this date concerning Mr. Redd’s behavior. They ordered Mr. Redd to drop the weapon multiple times and he refused and retreated through the house to the back yard of the residence. He continued to refuse to comply with orders to drop his weapon. During this time, other officers were able to safely remove the parents of Mr. Redd from the residence to a secure area.
During the standoff with Mr. Redd he fired additional shots while officers were on the scene. A perimeter was established with the assistance of multiple PD units and Upson County Sheriff’s Deputies. For approximately 30 minutes officers and deputies made several attempts to talk Mr. Redd into disarming himself. He repeatedly refused to put his gun down and pointed the gun in the direction of officer’s multiple times. After failed attempts to get him to put his gun down less than lethal pepper ball rounds and foam rubber rounds were deployed on Mr. Redd in an attempt to disarm him. During this time Mr. Redd pointed his gun directly at two TPD officers at which time an officer discharged his service weapon missing Redd. Redd was advised numerous times again to drop his weapon and he continued to refuse. After another less than lethal round was administered, Mr. Redd went to the ground and raised his weapon to his head and attempted to fire the weapon twice. The weapon failed to fire each time. As officers approached while continuing to ask Redd to drop the weapon, Redd administered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the right side of his head.
Officers immediately removed the weapon from his hand and began providing first aid and CPR. EMS was staged nearby and arrived momentarily. Redd was transported from the scene by EMS and then airlifted to a by trauma center in Columbus, Georgia. The GBI was notified immediately and requested to investigate the incident which is currently ongoing.
Chief Mike Richardson
