Wednesday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.29%.
Spalding county reported 4 additional deaths and Monroe reported one.
Upson county reported 8 new cases, Pike 5, Lamar 5, Spalding county reported 6.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 5,658, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 299.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
308
42
Pike
76
3
Spalding
332
29
Lamar
84
5
Monroe
135
15
Butts
247
32
Meriwether
135
3
Talbot
52
2
Taylor
26
2
Crawford
32
0
Coweta
526
13
Fayette
271
16
Unknown
1,154
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
No comments:
Post a Comment