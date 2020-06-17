NEW DINING OPTION AT THE ROCK RANCH

As part of the “new normal” at The Rock Ranch, those near this agritourism destination – visiting, working, or residing - now have a new dining option between 10:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Guests may order from a full-service menu at the Country Store and Café.
Since the gate admission is being waived in lieu of a punch card system, guests may enter the grounds at no cost to shop, walk, and eat at the Country Store and Café, which has recently been relocated to Truett’s Barn. Signs along the route point guests to the new location and parking area.
The menu features guest favorites including specialties such as the beef brisket sandwich and loaded tots as well as the traditional salads, burgers, barbecue, chicken salad…and sweets
