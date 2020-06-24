Go Fund Me Set Up For Thomaston Shooting Victim

A Go Fund Me page to assist with funeral expenses has been set up for the family of a Thomaston man killed last Thursday in a double homicide in Jacksonville, Florida.
Phillip Harley, 37, of Thomaston and Michael Thomas, 33, of McDonough were subcontractors doing work on the AT&T electrical equipment at a Crown Castle tower location on Firestone Road. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said that both men were shot multiple times and that a motive has not been determined.
Crown Castle also maintains a cell tower location in northern Upson county, they are one of the largest companies worldwide in the tower industry.
Phillip is survived by his wife Brook, daughter Aleigha, sons, Avery, Kierce, Kole and Kent.
Click HERE to contribute to the Go Fund Me account.
No comments:
Post a Comment