FOR PIKE COUNTY -FREE FOOD AT CHRIST CHAPEL CHURCH IN ZEBULON

This Thursday, there will be a giant free food distribution starting at 2:00 pm at Christ Chapel Church in Zebulon for the public. There will be over 1300 boxes of food free to anyone that wants one. This is for everyone. Mike Cox is coordinating this effort and can be reached at 770-755-0134 for more information.
Each box contains; fruit - vegetables - pre-cooked meat - cheese - butter - milk.
Churches and other organizations can get one or two pallets of boxes, which equals 56 boxes per pallet. Call Mike 770-755-0134 and set up a time to pick up the boxes.
This will be a weekly event in June.
This is a chance to help people in Pike County.
His servant,
Chaplain Ben Maxedon
Prayer Power of Georgia
PO Box 1263
Zebulon, GA 30295
