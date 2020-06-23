Tuesday COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported today is 1,750. The mortality rate is 3.97%.
Spalding county reported 1 death and 10 new cases, Butts and Coweta each reported 1 death.
Upson county reported 5 new cases, Pike 3, Lamar 4, Meriwether 6, Fayette 7 and Coweta 15.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 6,636, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 302.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
328
43
Pike
84
3
Spalding
353
32
Lamar
95
6
Monroe
138
15
Butts
249
33
Meriwether
160
2
Talbot
64
2
Taylor
26
2
Crawford
37
0
Coweta
569
15
Fayette
299
16
Unknown
1,406
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
No comments:
Post a Comment