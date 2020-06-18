Thursday COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported today is 882. The mortality rate is 4.28%.
Spalding county reported 2 additional deaths and Coweta reported one.
Upson county reported 1 new case, Lamar 1, Spalding county reported 4.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 5,753, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 301.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
309
42
Pike
76
3
Spalding
336
31
Lamar
85
5
Monroe
135
15
Butts
248
32
Meriwether
139
3
Talbot
53
2
Taylor
27
2
Crawford
32
0
Coweta
538
14
Fayette
271
16
Unknown
1,147
1
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
