GRIFFIN STATE FARM AGENTS DONATE TO FOOD PANTRY

Local State Farm Insurance Agencies Donate to Food Pantry
Our local food pantry, Five Loaves and Two Fish, has remained open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has seen an enormous increase in the number of first-time clients and those who may have used our services a few years ago and find themselves once again in need. Like many food banks, the ability to obtain food supplies has been challenging, but through donations from community partners, like State Farm, the pantry has been able to source food but at a much higher cost than normal.
Thanks to the five (5) State Farm Insurance agents in Griffin, GA (Teresa Grubbs, Rita Johnson, Stuart Ogletree, Jake Stanley and Sheron Wood) who have each donated $250.00 to the Five Loaves Two Fish Food Pantry. State Farm Insurance will also match each of the agent’s donations for a total amount of $2,500 donated. This donation will help us continue our mission of providing food to the indigent and working poor of Spalding and surrounding counties.
In 2019, Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry distributed food to over 16,000 households (42,951 people residing in those households), and this achievement is possible only because of the caring generosity of people like State Farm agents and administrators, as well as our many other compassionate supporters and partners.
For additional information on Five Loaves and Two Fish Food Pantry, visit: http://www.griffinfoodpantry.org/
