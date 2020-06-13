Saturday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 56,801, the number of deaths reported is 2,446, Hospitalizations 9,224, ICU admissions 2,029.
The mortality rate is 4.31%.
Butts county reported 3 additional deaths, Meriwether one.
Pike county reported 3 new cases, Spalding reported 4.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 5,141, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 284.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
295
38
Pike
69
3
Spalding
313
24
Lamar
79
5
Monroe
127
14
Butts
243
31
Meriwether
125
3
Talbot
45
2
Taylor
26
2
Crawford
34
0
Coweta
509
11
Fayette
260
14
Unknown
1,297
3
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
