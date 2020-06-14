Sunday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.25%.
Upson county reported 2 additional deaths, Butts county reported 1.
Spalding county reported 1 new case.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 5,172, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 285.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
295
40
Pike
69
3
Spalding
314
24
Lamar
79
5
Monroe
130
14
Butts
245
32
Meriwether
125
3
Talbot
46
2
Taylor
26
2
Crawford
32
0
Coweta
511
11
Fayette
261
14
Unknown
1,675
3
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
