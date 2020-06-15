Monday, June 15, 2020

VIRTUAL CAREER JOB FAIR FOR VETS TUESDAY

DAV RecruitMilitary Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans

WHO:  DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Eastern Region Virtual Career Fair for Veterans.
WHAT:  This is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses.
WHEN:  Tuesday, June 16th from 11:00am - 3:00 pm EST.
WHERE: For more information and to register for this virtual hiring event, visit here.

MORE DETAILS:
In 2019, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 veteran hiring events across the United States with 6,400+ exhibitors engaging more than 28,000 military-trained job candidates.
