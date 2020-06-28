The number of new cases reported today is 2,225. The mortality rate is 3.60%.
Spalding county reported 3 new cases, Lamar 2, Coweta 10.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 7,685, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 311.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
348
43
Pike
87
3
Spalding
383
32
Lamar
112
6
Monroe
156
16
Butts
264
33
Meriwether
172
2
Talbot
68
2
Taylor
27
2
Crawford
39
0
Coweta
643
15
Fayette
322
17
Unknown
2,379
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
