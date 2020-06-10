PIKE BOC SPECIAL CALLED MEETING

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
SPECIAL CALLED MEETING
Friday, June 12, 2020 – 5:00 p.m.
Courthouse, Main Courtroom
16001 Barnesville Street
Zebulon, Georgia
EXECUTIVE SESSION ONLY
1. CALL TO ORDER ...................... Chairman Briar Johnson
2. APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA - (O.C.G A. § 50-14-1 (e) (1))
3. EXECUTIVE SESSION a. Chairman J. Briar Johnson requests Executive Session for discussion or deliberation on the appointment, employment, compensation, hiring, disciplinary action or dismissal, or periodic evaluation or rating of a county officer or employee as provided in O.C.G.A. § 50-14-3(6) germane to the County Manager position.
