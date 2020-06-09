Tuesday, June 9, 2020
SPALDING CO LAUNCHES FLAG RETIREMENT PROGRAM
County Launches Flag Retirement Program According to the United States Flag Code, Title 4, Section 8K, the flag should be retired when it is in such condition that is “no longer a fitting emblem for display” and should be destroyed in a dignified way… On Monday 6/15, one day following Flag Day, Spalding County will launch a Flag Retirement program, enabling citizens to dispose of old and tattered U.S. flags with the proper respect and in accordance with the federal code. The American flag is known for representing freedom and the colors (red, white, & blue) have an even much deeper meaning: • Red for hardiness and valor • White for purity and innocence • Blue for vigilance, perseverance, and justice all attributes that represent the citizens that make up our wonderful Spalding County. The flag retirement box is located at the Courthouse Annex (119 E. Solomon Street) inside room 104. For any questions regarding the Flag Retirement program please reach out the Citizen Engagement Specialist, Rachel Conort, at rconort@spaldingcounty.com or 770.467.4395
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 3:49 PM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment