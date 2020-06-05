URMC COVID-19 UPDATE

Our latest COVID-19 updates include the following:
· Screening all who are entering the hospital—public, employees, providers, others--for exposure history, symptoms, and temperature.
· Screening all who are entering our clinics and offices—public, employees, providers, and others--for exposure history, symptoms, and temperature.
· Beginning June 8, 2020, all URMC physician practices will be back to full scheduling availability.
· Beginning June 8, 2020, hospital visitation will be modified to allow one visitor per patient. All visitors will be screened, masked, and temperature checked upon hospital entry. Visitors will be restricted to the room of the patient they are visiting. No visitation will be allowed for COVID-19 positive patients, or patients under investigation for COVID-19.
· No visitors under age 18.
· Beginning June 15, 2020, we look forward to welcoming back our wonderful hospital volunteers. Volunteers will follow the same guidelines as employees, and will be screened with temperatures checked upon entering the hospital. Volunteers will wear masks while inside the building, and must adhere to distancing guidelines.
· Now allowing all surgeries including elective inpatient surgeries.
· Beginning June 15, 2020, our Wellness Center will be open for all members including senior citizens and those members with medical conditions. Current spacing restrictions and equipment/facility sanitizing procedures will be continued.
· Beginning June 15, 2020, our Cardiac Rehab program will re-open.
· A link is accessible on the URMC Home Page, urmc.org, which contains real time details of our latest COVID-19 mitigation details.
