Friday COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported today is 1,900. The mortality rate is 3.79%.
Spalding county reported 3 new cases, Monroe 10, Meriwether 7, Coweta 15,
Fayette 8.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 7,463, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 311.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
343
43
Pike
87
3
Spalding
368
32
Lamar
107
6
Monroe
152
16
Butts
261
33
Meriwether
174
2
Talbot
67
2
Taylor
27
2
Crawford
39
0
Coweta
615
15
Fayette
322
17
Unknown
1,469
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
