Thursday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.32%.
Upson county reported 2 additional deaths, Spalding, Coweta and Monroe county reported one each.
Upson county reported 4 new cases, Pike one, Lamar one and Spalding reported 6.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 5,071, and the highest number of deaths with 273.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
295
38
Pike
65
3
Spalding
308
24
Lamar
79
5
Monroe
126
14
Butts
255
26
Meriwether
119
2
Talbot
45
2
Taylor
25
2
Crawford
31
0
Coweta
488
11
Fayette
258
14
Unknown
1,019
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
No comments:
Post a Comment