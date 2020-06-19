Friday COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported today is 1,097. The mortality rate is 4.25%.
Upson county reported 1 additional death and 4 new cases.
Pike county reported 5 new cases, Lamar 1, Spalding 2.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 5,958, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 304.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
312
43
Pike
81
3
Spalding
338
31
Lamar
86
5
Monroe
135
15
Butts
250
32
Meriwether
144
2
Talbot
53
2
Taylor
27
2
Crawford
34
0
Coweta
548
14
Fayette
278
16
Unknown
886
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
