Saturday COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported today is 1,990. The mortality rate is 3.70%.
Upson county reported 5 new cases, Spalding 12, Lamar 3, Coweta 19.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 7,604, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 311.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
348
43
Pike
87
3
Spalding
380
32
Lamar
110
6
Monroe
154
16
Butts
263
33
Meriwether
175
2
Talbot
68
2
Taylor
27
2
Crawford
39
0
Coweta
634
15
Fayette
324
17
Unknown
1,593
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
