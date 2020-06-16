Tuesday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.28%.
Upson county reported 2 additional deaths, Pike, Spalding and Fayette reported one.
Upson county reported 5 new cases, Pike one new case, Spalding county reported 9.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 5,451, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 295.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
300
42
Pike
71
4
Spalding
326
25
Lamar
79
5
Monroe
133
14
Butts
246
32
Meriwether
133
3
Talbot
50
2
Taylor
26
2
Crawford
32
0
Coweta
519
12
Fayette
270
16
Unknown
1,470
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
