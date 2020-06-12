NEW SCHOOL NUTRITION DIRECTOR GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS

The Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education approved the appointment of Robert Wheeler as the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Director of School Nutrition during a virtual meeting held on May 21, 2020.
Wheeler joins GSCS from the Georgia Department of Education, where he served as a program consultant since 2013. Prior to that role, Wheeler served as director of school nutrition for Gordon County Schools for two years and eight years as a cafeteria manager for Fulton County Schools.
Wheeler received his bachelor’s degree from Valdosta State University and his master’s degree in business administration from Shorter University.
"I am very excited to welcome Robert Wheeler to GSCS,” said GSCS Superintendent James D. Smith. “I am confident that his extensive experience will be beneficial to our schools and district.
No comments:
Post a Comment