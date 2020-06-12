Friday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.33%.
Butts county reported 2 additional deaths.
Pike and Spalding each reported one new case, Coweta reported 19.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 5,069, and the highest number of deaths with 280.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
295
38
Pike
66
3
Spalding
309
24
Lamar
79
5
Monroe
127
14
Butts
242
28
Meriwether
123
2
Talbot
45
2
Taylor
25
2
Crawford
31
0
Coweta
507
11
Fayette
259
14
Unknown
1,021
1
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
