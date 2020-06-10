SUSPECT FIRES AT SPALDING DEPUTIES

Sheriff Darrell Dix, “The Deputies were riding together and when they saw Hobbs they stopped their vehicle to make contact with him. As they exited, and before they could even speak to him, Hobbs produced a handgun and fired a shot striking their patrol car. Both Deputies took positions of cover outside of the patrol car as Hobbs fired a second round at them, again striking their car. Both Prue and Dildy immediately returned fire at Hobbs. He then ran into the woods and disappeared from sight.”
“The Deputies called for help and a perimeter was set up around the incident scene and wooded area where Hobbs had fled, and at this point we did not know if Hobbs had been struck by the rounds fired at him. Deputies were standing by at their perimeter posts and others were gearing up for a search when Hobbs appeared and exited the wood line on Westmoreland Road. He immediately laid down on the ground and surrendered.”
The weapon he used to fire at Deputies Prue and Dildy was recovered nearby the original scene where he shot at the Deputies.
“At the time of this incident Hobbs was out on a conditional bond for a Family Violence offense, and the residence we were responding to was the location he was restricted from being at by the bond.”
“We are in the process of obtaining warrants now, and a list of Hobbs’s charges will be made available as soon as they are known.”
