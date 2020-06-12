Friday, June 12, 2020

UGA Football Attendance Policy Outlined For This Fall

The University of Georgia has released an outline for game attendance options for this season. They include three scenarios that will be used to determine how many fans will be allowed to attend the home games in Sanford Stadium.

• Option I: In this scenario, patrons will not be allowed to be in attendance at any of our athletic events. Events would take place with only essential staffing (game officials, management, etc.).

• Option II: In this scenario, there will be limited attendance with mandatory social distancing. Our policies would align with state guidelines for live performance venues. We have designated seating throughout all our athletic facilities to mandate where patrons can sit while still maintaining their 6’ distance. We will install decals on flooring to ensure 6’ spacing in all lines (ingress, concessions, restrooms, etc.). We will also attempt to eliminate potential congregation elements such as misting tents and water refill stations. We will move to cashless operations in all areas while additionally removing touchpoints where possible (parking, ticketing, concessions, etc.). Our concession workers will be mandated to wear gloves and masks.

• Option III: In this scenario, social distancing practices are relaxed and there are no restrictions on attendance. This eliminates the need for reduced seating configurations and maintaining social distancing in all lines. Our focus will shift to other best practices for mitigation. We will eliminate potential congregation elements. We will still move to cashless operations and reducing touchpoints where possible.

The Athletic Department will continually meet to review and discuss public health guidance and risk mitigation measures necessary for hosting large scale athletics competition events, targeting a date of July 17 for a decision about resumption of competition.
