ALABAMA JAIL BIRD CAUGHT IN PIKE CO

An escaped prisoner from Chambers County, Ala., has been apprehended in Pike County.
Authorities say Daniel Noon was in custody for burglary and violation of a child support order when he escaped Friday morning.
According to the office of Pike County Sheriff Jimmy Thomas, Noon allegedly stole a tractor trailer after escaping and was later tracked to Pike County.
The tractor trailer was recovered in Spalding County at the Ingles located at 1735 Zebulon Road.
Noon was apprehended at approximately 1 p.m. on Midway Road. Officials say he initially provided false information to deputies but was identified as the wanted suspect.
He is currently in the Pike County Jail awaiting extradition to Alabama where he will face additional charges of escape and motor vehicle theft.
