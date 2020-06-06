Saturday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.21%.
The Georgia Department of Health lowered the statewide death total by 14, Spalding county was reduced by 2 and Butts county by 3.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 4,820, and the highest number of deaths with 251.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
290
35
Pike
60
3
Spalding
293
20
Lamar
76
3
Monroe
123
11
Butts
240
21
Meriwether
106
2
Talbot
41
2
Taylor
23
2
Crawford
29
0
Coweta
463
9
Fayette
245
15
Unknown
1,132
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
