GBI PROFILES ATLANTA ARRESTS

Preliminary Analysis of Fulton County Arrests
Fulton County, GA (June 4, 2020) – The Georgia Information and Analysis Sharing Center (GISAC) has conducted a preliminary analysis of arrests related to protest events in Atlanta from May 29th – June 1st.
Preliminary analysis has revealed the following:
· Residency: Of the more than 370 arrests examined in Atlanta/Fulton County, 57 subjects
were from out-of-state, five subjects were homeless, and the majority (294) were
Georgia residents. Some subjects are still being affirmatively identified and may have
provided false information upon arrest.
· Criminal History: While most subjects did not have any prior criminal history, there
were multiple (more than 30) instances where an arrested subject had a significant
criminal history including charges that could be consistent with prior involvement in
violent civil unrest.
The most common criminal history charges included:
§ Willful obstruction
§ Terroristic threats and acts
§ False name/DOB to LEO
§ Aggravated assault
Multiple subjects had active warrants at the time of their arrest.
· Age: The average age of arrested subjects was 24. The youngest age arrested was 17
and the oldest was 69.
· Considerations
· This is preliminary analysis based off the arrest data we have to date (does not include 6/2/20 arrests any arrests after that) and these numbers will change as APD/other LE submit arrest logs to GBI-GISAC.
Multiple instances of subjects with history of willful obstruction/assault charges suggest prior involvement in similar protests/riots.
· A 34 y/o male from Minnesota was arrested in Atlanta and analysts are
working to confirm his involvement in the Minneapolis riots prior to his
travel to GA.
· A Florida resident had multiple obstruction/trespassing/assault charges out of
Missouri near the time of the Ferguson civil unrest. This subject was arrested in
Atlanta and live-streamed his post-arrest detainment to social media while
handcuffed with APD. He was also a convicted felon.
· 10 or more subjects were bonded out by one out of state individual - suggesting
coordination and outside influence.
· GBI-GISAC is coordinating with federal law enforcement as well as multiple states
across the region to deconflict arrest data and link associations for individuals who
traveled to multiple states for violent engagement.
· States of Residency for Arrested Subjects:
Alabama, Missouri, Minnesota, Arkansas, North Carolina, Maryland, California, New Jersey, Michigan, Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, Florida, New York, Virginia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Kansas, and South Carolina
