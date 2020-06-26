ARMED ROBBERY IN PIKE COUNTY

At 3:06 pm Friday Pike County deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at a residence on Coggins Street. Upon speaking with the victim it was determine that he had been robbed of several hundred dollars at gunpoint. The robbery was the result of a drug deal that went bad. The perpetrator was alleged to have been delivering marijuana to the victim when the suspect pointed a handgun at the head of the victim and demanded his money. After obtaining the victim's wallet and money he fled the scene in a silver Ford Mustang.
Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Anthony Watts 19 years of age, currently living in Spalding County. Contact was made with the Spalding County Sheriff's Office for assistance in going to a residence in Spalding to try to locate Watts. While at this residence Watts was observed driving the suspect vehicle on Old Atlanta Road. Upon seeing the investigators he fled the area and a vehicle pursuit ensued during which a pit maneuver was performed by a Spalding County Deputy.
The pursuit was successfully brought to an end and Watts was taken into custody. He faces armed robbery, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges in Pike County. He will face additional fleeing and eluding charges in Spalding County. He is currently in the Pike County jail awaiting a bond hearing.
