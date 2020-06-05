Friday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.29%.
Upson and Lamar counties reported one additional death each, Fayette county reported two.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 4,790, and the highest number of deaths with 250.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
290
35
Pike
59
3
Spalding
292
22
Lamar
76
3
Monroe
123
11
Butts
242
24
Meriwether
105
2
Talbot
40
2
Taylor
23
2
Crawford
29
0
Coweta
458
9
Fayette
244
15
Unknown
1,043
2
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
