Sunday COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported today is 892. The mortality rate is 4.08%.
Spalding county reported 3 new cases, Coweta 5.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 6,151, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 304.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
319
43
Pike
81
3
Spalding
340
31
Lamar
87
6
Monroe
135
15
Butts
246
32
Meriwether
149
2
Talbot
58
2
Taylor
27
2
Crawford
36
0
Coweta
550
14
Fayette
280
16
Unknown
1,958
1
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
