Saturday COVID-19 Report

The number of new cases reported today is 1,800. The mortality rate is 4.14%.
Lamar county reported 1 additional death and 1 new case.
Upson county reported 7 new cases, Meriwether and Talbot 4 each.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 6,043, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 304.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
319
43
Pike
81
3
Spalding
337
31
Lamar
87
6
Monroe
135
15
Butts
246
32
Meriwether
148
2
Talbot
57
2
Taylor
27
2
Crawford
36
0
Coweta
545
14
Fayette
279
16
Unknown
1,850
1
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
