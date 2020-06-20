Saturday, June 20, 2020

Saturday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia is 63,809, the number of deaths is 2,642, Hospitalizations 9,837, ICU admissions 2,140.

The number of new cases reported today is 1,800. The mortality rate is 4.14%.

Lamar county reported 1 additional death and 1 new case.

 Upson county reported 7 new cases, Meriwether and Talbot 4 each.

Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 6,043, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 304.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
319
43
Pike
81
3
Spalding
337
31
Lamar
87
6
Monroe
135
15
Butts
246
32
Meriwether
148
2
Talbot
57
2
Taylor
27
2
Crawford
36
0
Coweta
545
14
Fayette
279
16
Unknown
1,850
1

The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.

For the complete report, click HERE
Posted by Danny Bishop at 4:28 PM
Labels: ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)