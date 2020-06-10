Wednesday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.31%.
Spalding, Lamar, Monroe and Butts counties all reported one additional death.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 4,989, and the highest number of deaths with 273.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
291
36
Pike
65
3
Spalding
302
23
Lamar
78
5
Monroe
126
13
Butts
254
26
Meriwether
114
2
Talbot
44
2
Taylor
24
2
Crawford
31
0
Coweta
476
10
Fayette
254
14
Unknown
1,160
1
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
