Monday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.27%.
Pike county reported one new case, Spalding county reported 3.
Gwinnett county has the highest number of cases with 5,308, Fulton county the highest number of deaths with 290.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
295
40
Pike
70
3
Spalding
317
24
Lamar
79
5
Monroe
131
14
Butts
245
32
Meriwether
127
3
Talbot
47
2
Taylor
26
2
Crawford
32
0
Coweta
515
12
Fayette
261
15
Unknown
1,551
5
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 3 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
No comments:
Post a Comment