Wednesday COVID-19 Report

The mortality rate is 4.25%.
Fulton county has the highest number of cases at 3,801, and the highest number of deaths with 174.
County
No. Cases
No. Deaths
Upson
267
31
Pike
45
2
Spalding
250
14
Lamar
44
1
Monroe
104
7
Butts
204
17
Meriwether
72
1
Talbot
31
1
Taylor
22
2
Crawford
24
0
Coweta
286
4
Fayette
214
11
Unknown
2,550
0
The Georgia Department of Health releases updated information daily at 9 am, 1 pm and 7 pm.
For the complete report, click HERE
Updated to include the 1 pm report.
