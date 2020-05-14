ULMS PRINCIPAL RHONDA GULLEY HONORED

Rhonda Gulley, principal of Upson-Lee Middle School, has been selected as the 2020 NAESP National Distinguished Principal, representing Georgia’s middle level principals. Criteria for selection of the principals require that the honorees are active principals of schools where programs are designed to meet the academic and social needs of all students and where there are firmly established community ties with parents and local business organizations. Dr. Larry Derico, Superintendent of Thomaston-Upson County Schools, stated, “Mrs. Gulley, now in her seventh year as principal, is a confident, skillful, and intelligent leader within the field of education and is focused on continuous improvement for herself, her faculty and staff, and her students. Under her leadership, great things continue to happen at Upson-Lee Middle School."
