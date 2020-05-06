Wednesday, May 6, 2020
Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education Names New CFO
The Griffin-Spalding County Board of Education approved the appointment of Byron Jones as the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) Chief Financial Officer (CFO) during its virtual monthly board meeting held May 5, 2020.
Jones joins GSCS from the Glynn County Board of Commissioners where he served as the CFO for four months. Prior to that role, Jones served as the CFO for the Troup County Board of Education for over seven years and assistant superintendent of finance and operations for the Meriwether County Board of Education for seven years. Jones was also the director of finance and administration for the City of Opelika Housing Authority for three years, and an accountant and assistant manager with Kroger.
Jones received his bachelor’s degree in business accounting from LaGrange College and master’s degree in public accounting from The University of Georgia and the University of West Georgia.
"I am very excited to welcome Byron Jones to GSCS,” said GSCS Superintendent James D. Smith. “I am confident that his experience and passion for serving our students and staff will be an asset to our district."
