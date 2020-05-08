GDOT TO HOST WEBINAR FOR SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS IN CENTRAL GA.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses will have the opportunity to learn about projects funded by H.B. 170 and the process of becoming eligible to apply for routine maintenance projects via the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS).
Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to direct questions to the webinar’s special guests: Julian Bailey, Outreach Specialist from the Department of Administration Services and Peter Williams, a consultant representing UGA’s Small Business Development Center.
Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Georgia DOT’s Adam Smith, District 3 Pre-Construction Engineer and Ryan Kellett, Assistant Maintenance Engineer for District 3.
This is a great opportunity for DBEs, small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses to establish themselves as qualified contractors with the State, learn about Supportive Services available to them and become acquainted with the Georgia DOT Supportive Service staff.
WHAT: SSFP - Webinar Outreach
WHEN: Thursday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
WHERE: Virtual/Online Event - Register Here! (LINK)
COST: FREE for DBEs, Small Businesses and Veteran-Owned Small Businesses
CONTACT: Anthony Miles, amiles@mhm-cpa.com, 678-420-5500
The State Supported Funding Program conducts events and workshops across Georgia. To find an upcoming event near you see our event calendar at http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/SSFP. For information about the Georgia DOT State Supported Funding Program, visit www.gdotstateprojects.com
