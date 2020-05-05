MILLING OPERATIONS IN GRIFFIN

Per the request of Chris Walker in our Public Works Department, the City of Griffin would like to advise of the following:
McLeroy Inc. will continue milling & resurfacing operations on East Solomon Street & Hill Street beginning Wednesday, May 6, 2020 through Friday May 8, 2020.
Milling will continue on the westbound lanes of East Solomon Street Wednesday, followed by milling of parking surface areas on the northbound lanes of Hill Street, beginning at Poplar Street and continuing to Chappell Street. Contractor will reverse directions at Chappell Street and resume milling operations on parking surfaces going south on Hill Street, until reaching the project limits at Poplar Street.
Residents and businesses should expect lane closures and delays throughout the duration of this operation. The City of Griffin cautions travelers to use care and to reduce speeds when travelling this area. We would like to thank residents, commuters and guests for their patience and understanding during this construction progress. For questions or concerns regarding this Downtown LCI project, please contact the City of Griffin Public Works Department at 770-229-6603 during the regular business hours of 7:30 am to 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday.
