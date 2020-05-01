CITY OF THOMASTON TO RE-OPEN PARKS

· Playground equipment will remain closed;
· The pine thicket at Greatest Generation Memorial Park will remain closed due to construction (the City is constructing new walking paths as part of a federal grant);
· Pavilion rentals are suspended until further notice;
· Restrooms will remain closed at the parks;
· The splash pad at Greatest Generation Memorial Park will remain closed;
Citizens will be able to utilize the parks for general exercise and leisure activity. Tennis courts, pickleball courts, and basketball courts will be open for use. All Citizens are encouraged to practice social distancing and use common courtesy.
In the event that CDC guidelines are not adhered to, or if issues arise that could potentially threaten public health, access to parks will be suspended.
No comments:
Post a Comment